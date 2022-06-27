Last week’s Killeen City Council workshop was a marathon event that lasted more than six hours. Council opted to meet in regular session 5 p.m. Tuesday to vote on the 18 items under the consent agenda. The meeting will be followed by a workshop to discuss several issues including agenda items that were tabled at the close of last week’s workshop.
The most controversial resolution on the consent agenda addresses the way the council does business. First up is action to approve the Governing Standards and Expectations as amended.
Council members made several recommendations to the city attorney at last week’s workshop, and approval of these amendments will be required in order to approve another resolution appointing council members to various boards and commissions.
Also under the consent agenda are several resolutions to spend funds budgeted for FY22, including a resolution to purchase 10 police patrol vehicles for $756,817; authorize maintenance and repair of HVAC equipment, not to exceed $92,005; authorize an agreement to design sewer service in the Trimmier Creek Basin Project at a cost of $334,883; landscape services for city buildings at $210,000, replacement playscapes in Stewart Park for $292,670; and replacement equipment for a splash pad in Long Branch Park for $143,738.
Additional measures included on the consent agenda include a resolution to approve the investment reports for FY22 third quarter and an agreement with the current EMS and Fire Service billing to accept an adjusted percentage of revenue collected for their fees. A resolution authorizing an addendum to contracts with Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 for the Lake Belton Water Plant Power Resilience Project is also included on the consent agenda.
Two measures that will add technology upgrades to audio/video systems at the Utility Collections building totaling $165,298 and the addition of a data center firewall and network switches at a cost of $259,306.
Items for discussion during the workshop will be a Planning and Zoning Commission update and amending the Consolidated Strategic Plan as it relates to the Community Development Block Grant and Home Investments Partnerships Programs.
Council also plans to discuss the City’s ISO rating update, economic development options, social service intervention and future city parks.
The regular meeting begins at 5 p.m. at Killeen City Hall, 101 N. College St., with the workshop immediately following.
Meetings can be watched live online at https://www.killeentexas.gov/281/Council-Live-Streaming or watched on television on Channel 10.
