The Killeen City Council will vote this week to possibly change a local ordinance after a resident’s pet pig received overwhelming local support.
The topic came to the council’s attention when resident Jewellian Jones presented a citizen’s petition to keep her pet pot-bellied pig Penny May after the city attempted to seize the animal.
The Chapter 6 city ordinance states that livestock, including pigs, cannot be kept within city limits.
Jones said Penny May serves as her emotional support animal, providing her comfort from her medical condition.
The council and city staff discussed a draft ordinance presented by Killeen Assistant City Manager Danielle Singh at Tuesday’s meeting.
The ordinance will still be much the same, but with the added amendment, it will exclude miniature swine, therefore allowing certain pigs, like Penny May, to be kept within the city limits.
The proposed amendment states: “Miniature swine means any member of the swine family which has, through selective breeding, been genetically manipulated to attain a maximum height of 20 inches, from the feet to the shoulders, and a maximum weight of 150 pounds,”
During Singh’s presentation, it was pointed out that Animal Services vehicles would have to be fitted with mechanical lifts and steel cages in order to handle any swine that may get loose.
Also on tap for the council:
Possibly approving a $197,710 agreement with Meeting the Challenge, A CP&Y Company, for consulting services related to Americans with Disabilities Act compliance.
Possibly approving a operating authority application with new business From Ten Till Two, LLC.
A few public hearings for rezoning requests.
Discussing the ARPA grant funding for small businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.