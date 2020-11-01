Council to hold workshop on Election Day

Although Tuesday is Election Day, Killeen’s City Council will still be at work at the business of city government.
The council’s regularly scheduled workshop will start at 5 p.m. In light of the importance of that day Councilmember Steve Harris and Councilmember and candidate Butch Menking offered their input about taking part in the electoral process.
“Citizens must, before they vote, re-establish in themselves what they believe in and support based on their faiths or own personal beliefs,” Harris said by email. “Do not vote based upon what people or traditions tell or dictate to you. If you find yourself afraid to vote for a person or party because you don’t want to be the ‘odd’ one, then consider how good your friends really are if they cannot respect your opinion and your vote.
“Finally, if you are unsure who to vote for and, your highest level of research is what you have heard on the news or from what your friends have told you regarding candidates, then vote for the party platform you support. Remember, presidents will do what they do but, the House and the Senate are the primary initiators of their party’s platform. DO NOT VOTE FOR A PLATFORM THAT YOU DO NOT SUPPORT.”
Menking advises not to “become overwhelmed by all the political noise.”
“Know what issues are important to you and your family,” Menking said by email. “Evaluate the candidate’s approaches to those issues and cast your vote for each candidate you’ve chosen. Then briefly reflect on the hundreds of thousands of Americans who’ve died in defense of the vote you just cast. Then say ‘thank you.’”
Also on the workshop agenda is a memorandum/resolution authorizing the acceptance of a 0.551 acre tract of land for the Chaparral Elevated Storage Tank, a public hearing and ordinance amending the Fiscal Year 2021 Annual Budget of the city to increase expenditures in the General Fund, and several other items.
Tuesday’s workshop meeting will be at 5 p.m. inside the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College St., Killeen.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the city’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
