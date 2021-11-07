With two workshops, a regular meeting, and over 25 individual items, the City Council is set on fulfilling their promise of street repair in a series of packed meetings.
Starting Monday, the City Council will discuss articles IX through XII of the city charter. The City Council moved all preliminary discussions of the city charter to Monday workshops following last week’s workshop.
On Tuesday, the City Council will hold seven public hearings regarding rezoning requests, including a bid to create a new RV and mobile home park across from the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.
The meat of Tuesday’s discussion will be during the City Council workshop, following the City Council meeting at 5 p.m.
The workshop will include a request to approve several follow-up projects to the American Rescue Plan Act allocations approved in September.
City staff is expected to request the authorization of two design projects for Gilmer Street and Bunny Trail, in the total amount of $658,710 and $421,550 respectively.
Additionally, Killeen Downtown Head Start, owned by Central Texas 4C, a childcare service, was awarded $100,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds, in addition to a contribution of $162,809 from Central Texas 4C for a total project cost of $262,809. The project will allow the service to expand their classrooms, complete the facility’s
parking lot, as well as improve the site’s associated site drainage, dumpster enclosure, ramps and sidewalks.
Similarly, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Texas was awarded $750,000 to complete phase two of its development project, which will include the expansion and rennovation of the Club’s downtown complex.
In other items, the city is expected to hear the results of an insurance claim for the city’s Solid Waste Department. According to a staff report, the deparment suffered damages to its transfer station in August of 2020. The city has been awarded $229,857 in damages, and it will need to adjust the city’s Fiscal Year 2022 budget revenue and expenditures to accurately reflect the change.
Finally, the City Council will hear a request to disannex approximately 26.5 acres of land near the end of Hollow Drive. According to the staff report, the city does not provide any municipal services to the area, which is currently unplatted.
jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.