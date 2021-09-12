As the days fall shorter and the smell of pumpkin spice draws ever closer, Killeen’s city council begins charter review season.
A once every two year process, Killeen will begin its charter review at a special city council meeting Tuesday starting with Articles I, II, and XII. Article I, also known as the “articles of incorporation,” set the city’s boundries and general governmental structure, and establishes four districts to be represented by council members.
Article II sets the powers of the city as a government and an incorporated structure. Among its provisions are the establishment of a brand, and the various municipal departments. Article II also discusses the manner in which government business is to be conducted.
Article XII establishes a type of ethical code for the city, including provisions regarding bribery or nepotism. The article also establishes legal remedies and how the city is to act in the case or cause of legal complaint.
Each article will be thoroughly examined by the city council starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday as part of a lengthy review process that will conclude in May of next year. Please see the end of this article for an exact timeline.
New budget, tax rate
The city council will also officially vote on the proposed fiscal year 2022 budget and establish a tax rate. The budget, which currently sits at $244 million, in the largest to date. The tax rate, which has been lowered for the second time since 2018, was decreased from 73.30 cents per $100 valuation to 70.04 cents. The new rate is still higher than the no new revenue rate, however, and taxpayers can expect to pay over $100 more in property taxes than in 2020.
Council agendas may be found at https://killeen.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx, and meetings may be watched live or recorded at https://www.killeentexas.gov/281/Council-Live-Streaming.
Timeline
- Sept. 7, 2021: Review Articles I – II and XII.
- Sept. 21,2021: Direction re: Articles I – II and XII.
- Oct. 5, 2021: Review Articles III - IV.
- Oct. 19, 2021: Direction re: Articles III – IV.
- Nov. 2, 2021: Review Articles V – VIII.
- Nov. 9, 2021: Direction re: Articles V – VIII.
- Nov. 30, 2021: Review Articles IX - XI.
- Dec. 7, 2021: Direction re: Articles IX- XI.
- Jan. 11, 2022: Hold a Public Hearing on Proposed Charter Amendments and Ballot Language.
- Jan. 25, 2022: Hold a Public Hearing on proposed Charter Amendments and Ballot Language.
- Feb. 8, 2022: Consider an ordinance calling a Charter Amendment Election.
- April 9, 2022: Publish first newspaper notice.
- April 16, 2022: Publish second newspaper notice.
- April 25, 2022: Early voting begins.
- May 7, 2022: Election.
