Council to vote on ‘pieces of fleet,’ arts funding

With respect to the 56 “pieces of fleet” the Killeen City Council is set to vote on at it’s Tuesday meeting, council member and candidate, Butch Menking believes city government is a service function.
“Keeping the vehicle fleet current reduces maintenance costs and down time,” Menking said by email on Sunday. “Emergency service vehicles run 24/7 and must always be ready to respond. Our service vehicles have to be ready to restore utilities when outages occur. We have a very steady program to replace vehicles as needed each fiscal year.”
With 56 “pieces of fleet” under consideration, for a total amount of $5,018,476, they include 32 pieces for public safety, 17 pieces for public works and seven for general government.
“The existing vehicles being replaced are on average 13 years of age and have an average of 126,000 miles,” said City Director of Finance Jonathan Locke in a city staff report.
Mayor Jose Segarra said that replacing of old vehicles, done every year, is done in segments.
“The city’s fleet services manages over 1,000 pieces of rolling stock that are used to service the needs of our citizens in all the different departments and old vehicles can limit that by breaking down or encoring high maintenance costs,” Segarra said be email on Sunday.
Segarra also touched on two proposed amendments made to the city budget - for FY20 to increase revenue and expenditure accounts in the General Fund, and for FY21 to raise expenses for the Aviation Fund - both to be discussed in public hearings.
“This is a reimbursement to the city from the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System or TIFMAS for short,” Segarra said of the first of these. “Some of our firefighters with specialized training have been deployed helping with natural disasters like hurricanes, fires and other events for a total of 12 deployments that our great firefighters have been part of. The city will be reimbursed for a total of $271,125 that will added into our General Fund.”
As for the Aviation Fund item, the city will receive a grant for $675,000 that will be used for surface treatment and marking of runway at Skylark Field.
“The reason for this budget amendment was that these fund where received after the Council approved the FY 2021 budget,” Segarra said of this.
The council will also vote on grant funding from the Killeen Arts Commission. Eight organizations are set to receive a total of $85,000, the amount for grants in Fiscal Year 2021 the council approved on Sept. 8.
Other agenda items include advice from the city attorney regarding a pending personnel matter, a memorandum/resolution reschedule the city council meetings for November and December, a memorandum/resolution adopting 2021-2022 State Legislative Priorities and Principles, and others.
City of Killeen council agendas are available online on the city’s website at https://killeen.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Tuesday’s council meeting will be at 5 p.m. inside the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College St., Killeen. For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the city’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
