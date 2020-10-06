Council turns down impact fees, KEDC transparency items

Two items related to economic development in Killeen will not be discussed by the Killeen City Council at its next meeting.
At its Tuesday workshop, the council voted against bringing two items back for future discussion. These are the implementation of water and sewer impact fees — which are charged to new businesses who want to set up shop in the city — and a motion to involve all seven council members in all items brought before the Killeen Economic Development Corporation, instead of only the current three members who serve on the KEDC board.
Both items were struck down in a 4-3 vote, as Council members Jim Kilpatrick, Debbie Nash-King, Butch Menking and Juan Rivera voted against them.
Council members Shirley Fleming, Steve Harris and Gregory Johnson voted in favor of both items.
Harris, who introduced the impact fee item, indicated he was “shocked and surprised” by the vote against it.
“In regards to the discussion of the water and sewer impact fees, that was disappointing, as one council member gave me their reason for voting against it was for allowing the new city council members to vote on it,” Harris said by telephone after the meeting. “My response was, ‘I understand, but I think we could have still moved it forward for discussion and had the discussion after the new city council members had come on.’”
Three at-large seats are up for election next month, with two current members leaving the council.
Harris notes that since this wasn’t an official item, he believes he can bring it back for council discussion anytime he wants to.
Fleming is on record for her calling — in the interest of transparency — for the full council to know about KEDC items at the same time, possibly in closed session, citing past issues raised about conflicts of interest.
“All I’m asking is to involve all us seven members,” Fleming said at the workshop via video feed.
Fleming currently sits on the KEDC board, along with Kilpatrick and Mayor Jose Segarra.
The council, by a 4-3 vote, did vote to bring back another discussion item proposed by Harris, regarding the expansion of Killeen’s southern corridor for large commercial and industrial business development.
“The president of the KEDC, who happens to be a council member as well, told us in order for KEDC to begin marketing land in our southern corridor for large commercial and industrial businesses, told us ‘all we have to do is give KEDC the direction to do it,’” Harris said. “Interestingly enough, the council member — also the KEDC president — voted against moving the agenda item for the expansion forward. This raises questions about conflicts of interest.”
In other action, Menking tabled his request for future discussion regarding vagrants who loiter under the I-14 and Trimmer Road bridge, an area which the Killeen Police Department recently cleared of persons living there due to health and safety concerns.
Little discussion was made among the council on any of the items.
Also at the workshop, the council heard about Killeen Volunteers Incorporated and its relationship with the city.
City Director of Recreation Services Joe Brown spoke to the council about the results of a 2019 audit of KVI, which had previously been a city program, citing two points resulting from the audit — an interagency agreement and a program review.
Riakos Adams, board president of KVI, spoke about whether to keep programs for which the city gave KVI money.
“We would like to keep those programs and save the city money, like we’ve done traditionally,” Adams said before Tuesday’s workshop, asking for city help at the administrative level.
Citing past allegations of mismanagement of funds, Adams also spoke of the audit, which found no such mismanagement but recommended a severing of ties between the city and KVI,
“I believe in its mission to promote volunteerism in Killeen,” Adams said, before agreeing to return to the council in the future to give a more comprehensive presentation about the KVI.
Harris expressed regret about what he sees as “dissension between KVI and the city.”
“I felt KVI was doing a good job in what they were doing,” Harris said about its past relationship with the city. “I still feel that way now.
Another point brought up was funding for a memorial fountain that has been raised, with KVI assistance, but was never built.
Other items included a negotiated settlement between the city and the Atmos Cities Steering Committee and Atmos Energy Corporation, authorizing the purchase of containers and parts for the city’s solid waste collection systems, a memorandum resolution adopting 2021-22 State Legislative Priorities and Principles, one approving the Killeen Arts Commission grants recommendations for FY 2021, with a presentation by John Miller of the KAC.
