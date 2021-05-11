The Killeen City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve spending nearly $6 million to help improve the current conditions of 12 streets in Killeen.
The item was originally on the consent agenda and was set to be approved along with eight other items. However, at the beginning of the meeting, the item was removed from the consent agenda and became a discussion item.
Councilwoman Mellisa Brown spoke during the discussion about her concerns over possible insurance or a warranty on the road construction.
Jeffery Reynolds, the city’s director of public works, said a warranty or something similar is not typically done for this type of work.
“We are putting a lot of money into these roads. I want to make sure that if we have storms ... we are not putting millions of dollars into roads we may have to pay for again,” Brown said.
Reynolds said the city is very comfortable with the company, Lone Star Paving, that will be completing the work and that staff will be on hand to make sure the work is done well and that if more work needs to be done, it will be.
On March 23, the council passed a budget amendment allocating an additional $4.25 million to the street maintenance budget. This was added to the $1.6 million already budgeted.
It’s a drop in the bucket on the full need, but the hope is it will address repairs on large sections of Killeen’s most damaged roadways.
The project is set to help improve 12 of the city’s worst streets, including W.S. Young Drive, Trimmier Road, Stagecoach Road, Elms Road, Florence Road and 38th Street.
Reynolds has previously said the city originally planned on only being able to work on 30 centerline miles, but due to the bid being lower than anticipated, the city plans to fix nearly 50 centerline miles.
The Transportation Department evaluated roads based on damage to the roadways and looked at major thoroughfares, including heavily trafficked areas such as near schools, to come up with the list.
Two contractors, Texas Materials Group and Lone Star Paving, were the only contractors that bid for the job. City staff determined Lone Star Paving represented the best value to the city.
The project is expected to take 60 to 90 days, depending on weather conditions.
The maintenance will not replace roads, but use a milling and overlay technique that will rip up the damaged road and put down two inches of asphalt. Within four hours of the asphalt being laid, cars can begin driving on it.
While it’s a good start, the city will have to step up to bring the city’s Pavement Condition Index up. Spot repairs will continue to be made by the transportation department, but a longer-term solution will be needed.
Also during the meeting, the council unanimously approved spending almost $600,000 for technology upgrades for the Killeen Police Department.
The police department will now be able to spend $599,332 for the procurement of replacement mobile data terminals (MDT) and COBAN Edge in-car video systems from GTS Technology Solutions, Inc., as well as for the procurement of cameras and access control hardware at the police headquarters from Stanley Convergent Security Solutions.
The council also approved these items:
A structure lease agreement with New Cingular Wireless PCS, LLC (AT&T) for placement of communications facilities at 2905 Lake Road.
A joint agreement with the Killeen Independent School District for shared usage of facilities.
Two Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport grants for the installation of perimeter fencing and runway pavement maintenance.
