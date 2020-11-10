Council votes on retirement fund, hears concern about water tank

The Killeen City Council approved two items related to retirement options for city employees at its Tuesday meeting.
The first was an ordinance an ordinance authorizing 100% Updated Service Credits on an annually repeating basis for the Texas Municipal Retirement System, as of effective Jan. 1, 2021. These are designed to help an employee’s retirement benefit maintain their value and keep pace with increases in salary over the employee’s working career.
On adoption, all employees covered under TMRS have their retirement benefits recalculated based on a three-year average of their most recent salary. The contribution for 2021, as stated in the ordinance, was calculated using the assumptions provided by TMRS to calculate contribution rates.
The second was to remove the Maximum Contribution Rate Limit by ordinance, which is required for the city in order to adopt USC on an annually repeating basis. This will allow the city to impose its own “limit” on the contribution rate by using its discretion in determining which potential plan improvements to adopt, or not adopt, based on the calculated contribution rate.
Both items passed unanimously.
TMRS was established in 1948 as a retirement system and disability pension system for municipal employees in the State of Texas, and Killeen has been a member since 1968.
In 2019, then-City Manager Ron Olson said the first step to addressing the city’s finances in approaching the FY21 budget is the city’s retirement fund.
There are two approaches to the retirement fund: ad hoc or long-term options. In a span of more than 50 years, the city has enrolled its employees in the TMRS on an ad hoc basis, a short-term projection of funding.
Under the ad hoc method, costs were increasing and by 2050, the ad hoc cost would have been over $30 million. If the employee retirement fund formula was not adjusted, the city could go bankrupt by 2038, Olson said after the release of FY20 budget.
According to the TMRS website, the retirement fund is based on the contributions made by an employee, the matching amount agreed to by the city and interest income credited to the employee’s account over the employee’s career. Employee accounts are credited a minimum of 5% per year.
Other items approved by the council Tuesday by unanimous vote included:
an amendment to the fiscal year 2021 budget to increase expenditures in the General Fund, specifically for a $425,000 increase in the legal services budget
approving the Interlocal Agreement and application of the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant for FY2020, of which the Killeen Police Department would receive $37,835.
KPD Assistant Chief Jeff Donohue said that the department would use the $37,835 in funding for audio-visual upgrades at the police academy, and for KPD’s organized crime unit.
Both were also unanimously approved by the council, as were the ordinance for the purchase of four heating, ventilation and air-conditioning units for the Lions Club Family Recreation Center, at a cost of $341,949, and one for the acceptance of a 0.551-acre tract of land for the Chaparral Elevated Storage Tank.
Councilmember-elect Mellisa Brown spoke during the citizen comment section of the meeting about the latter of these two issues. Specifically, she voiced her objection the condition of the land’s developer, Turnbo Ranch, that their logo is on the tank along with the City of Killeen’s logo. The subdivision where the tank will be located will be a municipal utility district, or MUD, which means the City of Killeen will get no property tax revenue from it.
“We’re now advertising essentially a different city,” Brown said. “That’s why I have a fundamental problem with it.”
Brown, Ken Wilkerson and Rick Williams will be be sworn in as council members at 5 p.m. Thursday, also at the council chambers at 101 N. College St.
