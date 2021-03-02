Council workshop set for this afternoon

The Killeen City Council will hold its scheduled workshop meeting this evening.
Scheduled for discussion are: The “mayor usurping authorities based on personal feeling & violating protocol,” which was a motion filed by Councilman Steve Harris; Appointing presiding and alternate judges for the May 1, 2021, general election; and a number of other items.
Following a special council meeting at 5 p.m., the workshop will begin in the Killeen City Hall council chambers, 101 N. College St. For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the city’s web site, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
The council is expected to vote on the nomination of Terry Clark to fill the vacant District 3 council seat during the special meeting. The seat became vacant after the death of Jim Kilpatrick in January.
Staff report
