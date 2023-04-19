Tempers boiled over at at Killeen City Council meeting Tuesday night after Killeen resident Michael Fornino — a frequent critic of the City Council — called members of the council “selfish” for enacting a voter-approved marijuana decriminalization ordinance last fall.
In addition to lecturing the council on the proper ways to get laws changed, Fornino said the council’s actions had led to the current lawsuit the city is facing, filed by Bell County Attorney Jim Nichols, who contends that the ordinance violates state law.
Because of the lawsuit, the city is having to hire a lawyer, Fornino said, and taxpayers will have to pay the cost.
Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson fired back that Fornino couldn’t just make accusations against the council.
Fornino made reference to Wilkerson having a connection to a Fort Hood shooting, to which the mayor pro tem expressed confusion.
At that point, Fornino alleged that Wilkerson’s actions “pushed him over the edge,” an apparent reference to a motor pool shooting incident that Fornino claims took place in Wilkerson’s Army unit.
Wilkerson became angry, telling Fornino, “You can’t talk about my military career.”
After Fornino left the podium, Wilkerson followed him up the aisle and confronted him in the back of the council chambers as the mayor and police officers tried to keep them apart.
After a few tense minutes, Wilkerson returned to the dais as about 30 people in the audience looked on.
When Wilkerson returned to the dais, he apologies to the audience.
“I apologize for my behavior,” he said. “I’m sorry you had to see this.”
The mayor pro tem also reflected on how he had been triggered by the testy exchange, and whether he should reexamine his role.
Denizens of KILLeen, YOU allow this to continue.
...
The voters in KILLeen, many of the same voters, foolishly were TRICKED into believing your tiny, little settlement could OVERTURN Texas law regarding "whacky weed".
...
Your, so called Police Chief even issued an ORDER to your police force DEMANDING they REFUSE to enforce Texas state law.
...
As long as voters in KILLeen permit themselves to be BAMBOOZLED, these scammers, conartists, and shysters will have their way with you!!!
This is why other than the stunt with Prop A...less than 3% of the population turn out to vote.
For a generation now, Killeen citizens are either apathetic or see the futility in expecting representation.
You challenge them (leadership) directly and they show you not only who - but what they are.
Oh...this is not the first time he tried something like this. 3 weeks ago - watch the city feed - you'll notice he left in a hurry while meeting was in session.
I had to leave that meeting early, and while I was packing up my vehicle to leave, he was charging towards me in the parking lot. (Police dash cam / cam on city hall will have caught it) - and he had a moment of clarity and chose NOT to engage.
Then he he reappeared in his seat a few minutes later on cam.
He's unhinged, unstable and can't take practical criticism about facts or his personal record.
I agree with the speaker. Council members should had never brought that up. They should had studied the state law, and known better. Are the members paying for the law suit?
No. We, as citizens and taxpayers will have to foot the bill for their ineptitude. Our City Attorney - whose best litigation is probably a traffic ticket or code enforcement violation - will have to hand it off to actually experienced attorneys.
He command of the law and the US Constitution is dubious at best.
Totally agree with the speaker. Council should had never put that ordinance in the first place. Now are the members of the council paying for the law suit? Hope they are, and learn to study the law before making a decision.
Context. Ken Wilkerson was the commanding officer of the unit for the 2nd Fort Hood shooting. His failure to appreciate, understand, or control one unstable soldier - and what you saw last night was him displaying the same traits that tragically set that soldier over the edge.
Command Responsibility - which in failure - he refuses to be attached to it, despite facts.
What makes him qualified on ANY level to deal with the affairs of over 160K citizens? let alone be the chair of the crime solutions committee? Have you seen what HE sees as the preeminent problems with crime? He also enthusiastically supports Louis Minor, who was fired for being a dirty cop in Troy - to be a member as well. Hardly demonstrating good judgement.
His actions clearly bear him out to be what he is. I'm the first person to call out his record as a whole - which he can't handle.
Note: HE was the one looking to go kinetic, not me. Glad he didn't. It would not have ended well for him.
Ken Wilkerson demonstrates the "how dare you question me or us?" culture of the Killeen City Council and management.
This is what passes for "leadership" in Killeen.
That's the facts, and he can't handle them.
Apologies for the speculation comment. I should have done more extensive research. I knew he was the CO of the unit involved in the shooting but not the rest. With that said, Commanding officers rely on their subordinates for a lot of day to day actions regarding their command, acting on what Information is available, breakdowns in communication between line and command units is all to common unfortunately. Ultimately he is responsible for his command. I'm not defending his actions or Inactions as it were just stating the obvious for those not familiar.
Voicing speculation and gossip is one sure way to get yourself in trouble with anyone, much less a public servant. Now, the decriminalization vote didn't pass so I can't understand why the so called city council went ahead with passing the legislation. It's almost as if they had a dog in the hunt like alot of congress members do(Investing in stocks, which many would consider insider trading, which for the average citizen is highly illegal). Why say "let the voters decide as the KCC did and then go against what was voted on? Not really a good way to gain confidence I'd say. Almost like there are alterior motives behind this whole thing.
What I stated was not speculation. Please read my comment for context.
Ol city council thinks they rule the world and I'm sure if the speaker chased the council member he would have been arrested. Rules for thee but not for me.. The pot ordinance is just a attempt to get voters approval and would never be legal so to the potheads of Killeen just be more considerate and don't smoke in public.
All I did was let Ken Wilkerson be himself on purpose and show what he actually is. For full context, please read my post.
