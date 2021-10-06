Killeen Councilman Michael Boyd hosted a District 4 community forum last Thursday on the campus of Texas A&M University-Central Texas.
Over 25 people attended the event to learn about District 4 and meet the councilman. Boyd represents District 4, which covers west Killeen.
“The program began with a welcome followed by a first ‘100 Days Report’ discussing the FY 2022 Budget, Street Maintenance Fee, Charter Amendments and Redistricting, amongst others,” according to a statement from Boyd. “A District 4 Update was provided next informing residents on roads, parks, crime, drainage, traffic safety, lighting and sidewalks. City Staff were made available to provide additional insight and answer relating questions.”
The program ended with Boyd answering a number of specific questions from residents and thanking everyone for their attendance.
