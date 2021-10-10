Councilman Michael Boyd is currently in Washington, D.C., until Wednesday, representing the City of Killeen at the annual Association of the U.S. Army Expo.
AUSA is a nationwide advocacy group for the Army and has chapters all over the country, including its biggest chapter in the Fort Hood area. The six-day conference, which allows AUSA chapters from around the world to meet with Army leadership and learn what’s new and upcoming in the Army, began Friday morning.
The conference includes forums and seminars from individuals such as retired Brigadier General and President of the United States Army Women’s Foundation Ann F. Macdonald.
Points of discussion for the conference include topics such as suicide rates and inclusion, as well as technology.
Boyd had the following to say regarding his representation of the City of Killeen at the AUSA Expo.
“I look forward to representing the City of Killeen at the 2021 AUSA conference. It is a great opportunity to engage in relationship building with our military. It remains important that we sustain the support we give as community leaders to Fort Hood. Ultimately, we want to make sure Fort Hood remains here in relation to possible base realignments. I will be joining retired Maj. Gen. Ken Cox, amongst other local leaders, in attending scheduled networking events. As a community leader, letting our military know we support our soldiers is imperative. I look forward to productive engagement and supporting the activities in place.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.