Killeen City Councilman Jose Segarra is an experienced politician and works as a real estate agent. Originally from Chicago, he served on the City Council and then became mayor of Killeen from 2016 to 2022. He then rejoined the council after an election last year. He spent time with Fort Cavazos’ 1st Cavalry Division before moving to KIlleen 30 years ago.
The Killeen Daily Herald sat down with Segarra in the newsroom to talk about his experiences and ideas for Killeen.
KDH News: Can you start by telling us a little bit about your background?
Councilman Jose Segarra: I got here in 1990, through the military. I came from Korea and was part of the 1st Cav. In 1991. I went to the Gulf War, came back, and got out in 1992.
And I wasn’t sure if I was going to make Killeen my home. And, here we are, 30 years later, still thinking about should I make Killeen my home?
I grew up in Chicago, south side of Chicago, lived in California, Georgia and traveled through the military — Germany, Korea, Gulf War, Honduras — and I think because of those experiences, I really enjoy Killeen. I always compared it to all those cities, especially the one that I grew up in, and Killeen is a fantastic city.
KDH: What are you hoping to accomplish in your term as councilman?
Segarra: One of the biggest things that comes to mind specifically is our roads. When I came on to city council, I knew we had a major problem with our roads. And people did not want to spend money on that. We couldn’t even get $1. I think it was $1.60 (street fee) that we initiated finally after years of going back and forth because it’s something that I knew that had to be done.
It was getting worse, but people could not see that. They don’t see the roads until a catastrophe happens. We had (Winter Storm) Uri come and it really had some serious damages on our roads. ... Let’s fix all these roads because the roads that tore up were the ones that needed repairs that had cracks where water got underneath. ... The ice made them just bulge and everything.
And so that’s an example of the tough things that leaders have to do. ... You have to kind of plan ahead, but do it in a way that people really understand.
KDH: Does your experience as mayor help inform some of your decisions that you make as a council member?
Segarra: Oh, definitely. It allowed me to engage in the community. And a lot of times when you get there as a council member, we may not be as engaged as we should be. But when you’re mayor, you get invited to a lot. You get to interact with a lot of people. You get to go out there with a lot of different businesses and hear a lot of concerns.
And people feel comfortable reaching out. That’s always been my thing. That’s still my thing. The city gives you a phone. I’ve never taken the city phone. I’d say, I got my own private phone. People are gonna call and that’s what I want them to do.
And to this day, people still call me on my private phone. “Is this the mayor’s office?” No, this is my own secretary. And I always like to answer my calls to kind of interact.
Those are the kinds of calls that I enjoy, you know, because they make you more informed and when you make those decisions on city council, I think it’s important to get that feedback and as much knowledge as you can.
KDH: Do you plan on running for mayor?
Segarra: No, no, not at all. I mean, not right now at least. I know that I’m going to support the mayor (Debbie Nash-King) as much as I can. I try to help her as much as I can. I know at first she was saying she wasn’t going to do another term. So I thought about it. But I think she enjoys it and I think she’s running and I’m going to just support her. I want her to succeed.
KDH: I was wondering if you could explain like your rationale about slashing the fee increases for the developers.
Segarra: I’ve explained that I’m for charging more. But I think that, doing it so much in one year, it’s too much, and the reason is because my thing has nothing to do with the builders and I’ve said that many times. My thing is you know, keeping our prices down, I understand what our homebuyers are looking for. And I think that we want to make sure that we work with them.
Because if they start pulling out ... we’ve done that already where we had other developers and they see it’s getting too difficult to build in Killeen …
So when that new home price goes up, and it takes the existing home prices up with it, and when that goes up every year, we’ll see higher tax prep, home values, higher tax prices …
There is a shortage of inventory, whether you believe it or not. We have about 350 homes for sale. We’re supposed to have 800 homes. That’s what we call a balanced market. And so we’re going to still see home prices go up, but whatever I can do to prevent those home values from getting skyrocketed because I think I mentioned we have like a 66% home value increase in the last five years. That’s crazy. And so that’s a good thing for the city, more revenue. It’s not a good thing for our average homeowners. And the biggest thing that I fear is our affordability. I said that when I think of everything, it’s affordable, and it’s funny that you guys did that article because I kind of mentioned that even before that article came out last week. And I see you know, the main thing is affordability.
KDH: And the decision for the city not to collect any fees that it may have missed in the past — is that something that you’re also in support of?
Segarra: No, I think that the city should have done what they’re supposed to do. I don’t think because they made a mistake they can’t go back and say, hey, now we’re gonna call it because definitely I can tell you what developers and builders are gonna say, ‘Well, we’ve already sold those houses ... It was your responsibility.’ It’s the systems that we have in place. We need to figure out a way to update that ... so that it’s not a person making a decision. It’s a process.
KDH: Yeah, because the argument goes that if citizens maybe missed a water bill or something ... they wouldn’t necessarily have it be forgotten about, per se.
Segarra: Well, and that’s a good one because when you pay for water, they have a process for it. If you don’t pay, they know about it. And it’s like you don’t pay, you got so many days, you’re gonna get a late fine. And then if you don’t pay, you’re gonna get caught up. So that’s what I’m talking about. We need a process like that.
KDH: At Tuesday’s meeting, in the beginning of the meeting, there was a man there who ran an automotive shop. His name was George Dunbar and there was a great deal to talk about on that situation with his vehicles and some that were considered to be junk vehicles by the code enforcement. But then at the latter part of the meeting, there was a great deal of discussion also about the (homebuilding) standards ordinance. ... (Were) the developers and Mr. Dunbar given equal consideration in terms of what they came to the council about?
Segarra: We tried to give everybody equal consideration and I am on the side of Mr. Dunbar, if you noticed that, and I said we need to work something out with them. And I think that it gets back to having a process in place because I was looking at some pictures that he gave us, and some of them had the registration sticker was still good. One of them expired maybe two or three months ago.
KDH: Right. But do you think that the developers have too much of a close relationship with some of the council members?
Segarra: No, I think they respond to things like that when they have an issue … You know, there’s a bunch of them. So a lot of times it may be at a point that it might be unfair because you have one person, he’s only one, where you have a group of developers, you’ve got home builders. You got the Home Builders Association, and that’s what they call a lobbyist. ... And that’s the power of lobbying. So maybe you’re right, maybe they have that, whereas the consumer is just one person. But I treat everybody fair.
KDH: Anything else you’d like to say?
Segarra: The only thing I would say is I’m here all the time, and you’re welcome to call me to 254-290-0548. I always make my cell phone available if I can. My biggest thing is always trying to explain to people what’s going on and for the most part, people helped me out with that, you know, they gave me the credit.
(1) comment
He loves to engage with rhe public?! Is THAT what he was ABSENT from the Town Hall Meeting Thursday night? The only one withoit a valod excuse to be there? Is that why you fall asleep on the dais like you did during the Tuesday night regular council meeting? You only like to "engage" in envitonments where you hold the off switch when things are uncomfortable / inconvenient to you. Sorry...all true and on the record, little guy.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.