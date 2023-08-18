  • Walter Lanier | Herald

At-Large Councilmember Jose Segarra sits down with Killeen Daily Herald Reporter Kevin Limiti to explain some of his priorities during this term and his stance on current issues discussed at Killeen City Council meetings.

Killeen City Councilman Jose Segarra is an experienced politician and works as a real estate agent. Originally from Chicago, he served on the City Council and then became mayor of Killeen from 2016 to 2022. He then rejoined the council after an election last year. He spent time with Fort Cavazos’ 1st Cavalry Division before moving to KIlleen 30 years ago.

The Killeen Daily Herald sat down with Segarra in the newsroom to talk about his experiences and ideas for Killeen.

Michael Fornino

He loves to engage with rhe public?! Is THAT what he was ABSENT from the Town Hall Meeting Thursday night? The only one withoit a valod excuse to be there? Is that why you fall asleep on the dais like you did during the Tuesday night regular council meeting? You only like to "engage" in envitonments where you hold the off switch when things are uncomfortable / inconvenient to you. Sorry...all true and on the record, little guy.

