Killeen City Councilwoman Mellisa Brown will host a “time for action” town hall to talk about bullying from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Mickey’s Dog Park, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
“I want to hear from citizens about any of the bullying situations that their children have experienced so that we can make a plan based on commonalities to make a change in the community,” Brown said Monday.
Featuring both Brown and another woman who will talk about their families’ experiences with bullying in the Killeen Independant School District, the town hall comes about a month after KISD held its own public forum regarding violence in the school community.
“I will also be sharing a recent personal event that happened and announcing a new program for youth that I have been working on with some of the community advocates,” Brown said.
Brown acknowledged the presence of KISD’s anti-bullying program, but said that the district’s community needed to act as a failsafe.
“I know that KISD has an anti-bullying program in the school, but when KISD can’t correct or catch it, we need to step in,” she said.
Since the start of the 2021-22 school year, KISD has faced a particularly volitile student population, which has so far brought multiple weapons to school, and engaged in both assault and arson.
So far, Brown has invited community organizations that prevent violence and provide mentorship, as well as members of the community in an effort to build an actionable plan.
