Jessica Gonzalez is the Killeen councilwoman for District 1, which covers north Killeen. She is a longtime Killeen resident whose mother worked as a teacher in the Killeen Independent School District and father was a retired soldier who did three tours in Vietnam. She graduated from Killeen High School and now works as a residential manager for Shine Property Management.
Gonzalez sat down with the Herald for an interview Wednesday, and answered questions about her goals, the possibility of a grocery in north Killeen and new businesses coming to the city.
Herald: What are some of your goals as councilwoman?
Gonzalez: I was charged with helping to come up with some clear and concise communication, helping people understand exactly what was going on ... to figure out how we can make things actually better. My charge from my constituents was no nonsense. Let’s get to the meat and potatoes. Let’s fix whatever’s broken.
We’ve got a lot of growth and economic development things that we want to see here. We want to see improved jobs. We want to see improved quality of life here for our citizens. We want to improve roads and infrastructure, especially on my side of town. We want to see revitalization of our downtown.
And then on the quality of life side, there’s some things I really want to see a children’s museum here.
Herald: What do you believe are the most important issues Killeen is facing?
Gonzalez: First and foremost is our identity. I think it’s a huge issue. We need to have a clear understanding of who we are as a community, what our goal is and ... our ultimate vision.
If you’re a faith believer, you say ’without a vision, people will perish.’
I think here, we have a huge opportunity because of our diversity, because of our military background. ... We’ve got a lot of strong, tenacious creative, innovative people right here in our own backyard.
Herald: And are there elements in the city which hinder progress in your opinion?
Gonzalez: When you say elements in the city, what do you refer to?
Herald: What creates somewhat of a blockade on the City Council being able to make progress at some of those goals?
Gonzalez: Well, first and foremost is money right? Like where’s the capital coming from?
You know, there’s always that. So, when we’re looking at ... how most municipalities make money, what are we doing and are we maximizing our efficiency there? ...Or we could have been tapping into federal grants and programs or working with our state and federal legislators, to help us get some of the federal dollars back into our city so that we can do the things that we need to do ...
That’s the big challenge that I think that we are actually actively working on. And we’re starting to see some headway.
Herald: And is there anything that you think that the City Council could do a better job of?
Gonzalez: Well, there’s always room for improvement, right?
I know that our citizens asked for more communication and I feel that we gave that. Collectively they want transparency and I feel that we have been very transparent on a lot of things, and constantly evolving there as well — the City Council.
I don’t want to speak for them as a whole but I know for me, one of the things was I don’t prefer to be in the limelight ... I would rather be with the people who are doing the work in the trenches. And so unfortunately, what happens in that situation is they don’t see you and so they think that you’re not working. And then you see the results of things that happen which is wonderful ... So showcasing all the good things and featuring the good things that are happening here, as well as touring and promoting the work that’s actually being done. So finding a balance.
Herald: Do you think that there’s more that the city could do to give residents things to do recreationally?
Gonzalez: Of course ... We have a lot of people who have a lot of value here but we’re taking our resources and our funds out of the area. And it’s most unfortunate. We have so many talented people in this area. There’s no reason why we cannot start to capitalize on that. And it’s a win-win for everybody at that point when we do but entertainment wise.
We’re starting to see that movement downtown with more eateries and places where people can gather. If you like live music, we’re bringing that. If you smoke cigars that’s coming, too. If you love the arts and entertainment or want to have a creative outlet for your children, there’s things that are coming that are in process.
Herald: Any updates on the north Killeen grocery store? Anything from Oasis Fresh Market?
Gonzalez: So officially, no, I know that they are still working in progress. They did have that meeting. And my understanding is that it went well. And there were some great conversations that came from that. They’re still working on the construction feasibility study. ...We’ll get to hear back from them with a recap of the first one with the construction and then the next steps moving forward from there.
Herald: Can you explain your position on doing an internal audit or not doing an internal audit on the unpaid or uncollected developer fees?
Gonzalez: Looking at our city, there’s a lot of things that we’re finding that maybe weren’t done the most efficient way, or we need technology updates, which is why you see a lot of our department heads coming in and asking for updates on technology and things like that.
So in this case, I do think it (an audit) is warranted for that particular department because there are so many components to it.
Herald: We did a pretty involved story last Sunday about some of the connections that council members have to real estate, and so I wanted to ask you if you feel like you have any conflicts of interest in regards to that?
Gonzalez: I sold real estate for many years before. I do not sell real estate now ... But my focus, as I mentioned before, is in ... property management on the residential side. So there’s no overlap here. I don’t work directly with any of these builders or developers in any way, shape or form. I work with private investors from all over the United States. So I would say no, as it relates to this, no conflicts here.
Herald: About the architectural standards ordinance, which was sent back to the city staff, can you explain your position in regards to that. Does Killeen need to have better, or different, building standards?
Gonzalez: I did not vote for it originally. Just because I thought there were some things that were pretty restrictive within the standards that were being proposed at that time. However, I do think that there should be a standard or baseline that’s set. But I also believe there should be flexibility in that because again, I don’t believe that governments should be telling private citizens what you can and can’t build and what it should or shouldn’t look like within reason.
Herald: I wanted to give you the opportunity if you had anything you wanted to say directly to your constituents.
Gonzalez: To the citizens of Killeen. I think it’s very important that we remember who we are as a community, that we are not limited by anything except for ourselves and that we deserve the best here. We can have the best here and it’s not going to be easy, which means that we’re not going to always agree eye to eye, but there are ways in which we can get done what we need to get done to move our city forward. I’m really excited about the potential for our city.
There’s a lot of great developments that are coming. A lot of business industry leaders are relocated or considering relocating here. So the opportunity is ours. It’s right at our fingertips. I just love the fact that we do come together to work and show our ability to unify behind a common goal. So I really just want us to know that work is actually being done and that we understand the big picture, and that we’re all part of it. We’re all part of it.
