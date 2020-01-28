One group is looking for signatures — about 950 of them.
Two Killeen council members, Shirley Fleming and Steve Harris, along with an advisory committee, are circulating a petition asking the council to reconsider its vote rejecting developers paying fees toward the cost of growth. It reads: “We the citizens of Killeen, Texas, petition the city to bring back impact fees on the agenda.”
As of Saturday, the petition received about 400 signatures, Fleming said.
Those who want to sign the petition can do so each Wednesday and Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. at 1808 E. Rancier Avenue in Killeen.
Per the city’s charter, to propose an ordinance for council consideration, a request is required to have enough signatures from registered voters equal to at least 25% of the number of voters in the last at-large election, held every two years. In 2018, there were 3,765 voters.
Impact fees are intended to pay for all or a portion of the costs of providing public services to new private development, according to the American Planning Association. This includes infrastructure leading up to the development. Infrastructure within the development is paid by developers.
Fleming wanted impact fees to come back to the council “because it’s so important,” she said.
“We’ve been kicking this can down the road forever,” Fleming said. “So to bring it back to the attention of the council members we felt is necessary.”
Harris said the idea of the petition is to show the city “how many residents are in support of impact fees and that the city should reconsider.”
The Killeen City Council last month turned down city’s staff recommendation to charge the fees to developers and builders when they file to build residential and commercial structures.
Meanwhile, cash-strapped Killeen has a backlog of street repairs in older neighborhoods. To cover the cost of street maintenance, the city in 2019 instituted a street maintenance fee for residents, which is paid on their water bills. At the same time, the city has agreed to pay $4 million to expand two-lane Chaparral Road to serve a new high school being built to accommodate growth.
DEVELOPERS COMMENT
Local broker Jim Wright told the Herald if people and supporting councilmembers knew how much developers pay for development; they will not be in favor of impact fees.
Wright said developers pay to install curbs, gutters, paved streets, water lines and sewer lines within a subdivision.
One example he gave was the Rosewood Drive development in east Killeen which he said its owners paid “nearly a million dollars to install (infrastructure within the private land) and taxpayers didn’t pay a nickel of it.”
“If I was a developer and I was going to build a subdivision and the city comes out and puts the streets and utilities and everything into it and taxpayers pay for it; I would be objective of it too as a taxpayer,” Wright said in a phone interview Thursday. “But that is not what it is … if they understood what developers do and what the city does; I don’t think it would be quite as hot of an issue.”
Wright added that it is a requirement for developers to maintain the subdivision’s infrastructure for a certain amount of years. The amount of time was not available by Wright or city staff as of Friday.
Area Realtor Brandi Stokes was vocal opposing impact fees during the city’s implementation process last year.
“The issue of impact fees has been a topic for nearly 10 years and continues to get voted down, and for good reason. Citizens touting the narrative that “Developers need to tote the note” are mistaken if they believe that developers will be paying for the fees if adopted in the future,” Stokes said Friday in a phone interview. One opponent had been quoted as saying the fees will go toward the local schools. This is just another example of misinformation regarding how the fees can be used. Those funds will be earmarked and can only be used for infrastructure improvements in the area where the fees are collected.”
RETURN TO AGENDA?
The petition request is to bring impact fees back as a council agenda item, not for a ballot, Fleming said.
According to the Killeen City Council Governing Standards and Expectations, “the city manager is responsible for creating, processing and distributing the agenda and agenda materials for city council meetings.”
Any item that was previously considered and action was taken may not be placed on a future agenda within six months of the vote. The vote of 4-3 to turn down the implementation of impact fees was Dec. 17, more than one month ago.
There are exceptions to that rule:
A majority of the council can direct the city manager to return the issue to the council, according to the city’s governing standards. The majority could do this during any scheduled regular or special meeting or work session. Also, the mayor and one council member can direct the city manager to return it to a future agenda in writing.
In all cases, at least one council member who is requesting that the item be renewed on an agenda “shall have been on the prevailing side of the previous vote on the item.”
Fleming, Harris and Gregory Johnson voted in support of impact fees. The prevailing side in the impact fees vote were the four who opposed instituting impact fees: Butch Menking, Jim Kilpatrick, Juan Rivera and Debbie Nash-King.
