Counseling Solutions is welcoming the public to an open house for the new business from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
The new facility is located at 14138 Texas Highway 195, south of Killeen. It offers group and individual therapy sessions, life coaching and family support, according to officials with the counseling center.
Therapists who have experience in many disciplines offer pre-marital counseling, blended family counseling, anger management, depression therapy, grief counseling, domestic violence issues, PTSD, trauma recovery and others.
Specific issues can be addressed include enhancing your image, assertiveness training, improving communication skills, parenting classes, stress management, relaxation techniques, overcoming obstacles, improving familial relationships.
“We are eager to partner with other medical and mental health professionals in serving those in the community who may need more support than traditional therapy,” said Dr. Shyra Jones, director of the Trauma Intensive Outpatient program at Counseling Solutions.
“We offers alternatives to traditional therapy including an Intensive Outpatient Program,” Jones said in a release. “Which includes the care needed to support the client goal while still allowing them to go about their daily routines of school, work, social commitments. We have designed our IOPs to enhance wellness, regenerate family bonds, and so much more. Counseling Solutions is a huge supporter of the family systems which strengthen and heal; we do not want to put any additional stress on our clients and family.”
The open house will also be available to guests via a Zoom Meeting Option. Contact Counseling Solutions directly at 254-681-6702 for more information.
“Counseling Solutions is a client-centered, improvement focused and compassionate group of therapists highly regarded by their peers. Together, we can make a difference. Let us help you find successful solutions so you can live a better life,” Jones said.
I would just say that people that need these services the most are the ones that can't afford it. Just the way capitalism works. (I'm not badmouthing capitalism, I think it's great).
