The extended period of social distancing and isolation makes more and more people aware of how fortunate they used to be.
Going into the office, meeting family for lunch or dinner and spending a night out with friends — what used to be “normal” now feels like a lifetime ago.
“Isolation and loneliness are significant mental health challenges and so we need to take care of both our mental and physical health,” said Crystal Morris, licensed professional counselor, therapist and owner of Butterflies Prospering Wellness Co. in Killeen.
Recommendations like avoiding crowds and keeping a distance of at least 6 feet to others reduces the risk of infection, but it can also fuel anxiety.
According to information published on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, everyone reacts differently to stressful situation. Experts also acknowledge that the outbreak of the novel coronavirus is certainly a stressful situation for many.
“Fear and anxiety about a disease can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions in adults and children,” the CDC website states. “How you respond to the outbreak can depend on your background, the things that make you different from other people, and the community you live in.”
To prevent anxiety, Morris suggested multiple ways to stay calm and remain a more or less normal daily life fitted to the new standards of social distancing.
Thanks to technology like FaceTime and video chats, you can still stay virtually connected with your friends and loved ones, even if you have to be physically apart.
This can also be used as a new, virtual way of keeping your usual lunch or dinner date from a distance.
“Eat lunch with a friend or talk about your day, the positive things,” Morris said. “Keep the conversation positive and light.”
In order to focus on the positive things, it is helpful to take breaks from watching, reading or listening to the news, which also includes social media outlets. It is also important to limit news consumption to reliable sources.
Instead, the CDC recommended to take a deep breath, stretch or meditate, and try to be as physically active as possible — whether that is during an in-home workout or an outdoors activity.
A well-balanced diet with nutritious meals as well as plenty of sleep also adds to a healthy lifestyle and overall well-being. The CDC recommended to avoid alcohol or drugs as a way to cope with the stresses of isolation and quarantine.
To reduce media overload and stay busy, Morris suggested multiple ideas.
“Watch a movie, read a book, color, play video games or board games with your family,” she said.
Children can focus on their school work, help their parents around the house and do some extra chores to stay busy and productive. Following a daily routine can help adults and children to preserve a sense of order despite the unfamiliar situation.
Additional time at home also gives people the opportunity to start a new hobby or a “social-distancing project.”
Social media feeds are full of stories documenting new ideas, including knitting, home improvements or bread-baking.
“The tips above are suggested things that could reduce the risk of developing mental health problems,” Morris said.
While there are ways to reduce stress, the current situation is especially hard on patients who already suffer from mental health conditions including anxiety and depression.
People with preexisting mental health conditions should continue their regular treatment plans and let their physician or therapist know if they experience new or worsening symptoms.
“Social distancing and isolation without the proper coping strategies could increase mental health issues such as depression or anxiety,” Morris said.
