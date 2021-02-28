From childhood, Shawnnell Batiste was inspired to help people and expressed a desire to become a child psychiatrist.
“Most people would say, I was an empath,” Batiste said. “I tended to draw people to me who needed help. If you can help, help, and if you can’t, just listen”
Born and raised in Louisiana — primarily New Orleans but also in Shreveport — Batiste pursues her dream of helping people feel heard and understood.
Now a Leander resident, Batiste shared her journey to become a counselor and the inspiration behind her business in a live video as part of the Central Texas College Facebook commemoration event supporting Black History Month through a series titled “The Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity.”
She came from an impoverished background, and saw school as an escape and a refuge from the trauma all around her in her beloved hometown.
“I needed some stability,” Batiste said. Even as her family moved out of necessity, she was able to officially maintain her grandmother’s address so she could have continuity in her education and her relationships with her teachers and counselors.
“As a matter of fact, they got me into college,” Batiste said. “When I found out I was valedictorian, my English teacher pulled me to the side and was like, ‘are you enrolled in college?’”
Batiste didn’t know the first step to apply for college — but she did have a desire to continue her education.
Her teachers advocated for her, and held her hand through the application process — often paying out of their own pockets for application fees and for her to take the necessary testing to be eligible.
“They fast-tracked my application — everybody else was already enrolled in school,” Batiste said.
Although she received a partial scholarship, Batiste worked her way through school, starting at Southern University. Due to choices she made as a student, she ultimately transferred between three schools and worked on her undergraduate for a total of 13 years before she graduated from Louisiana State University, she said.
Batiste shared the inspiration for her business, Choosing Empowerment LLC, helping people to make better choices with their future in mind, rather than choices that hinder those life goals.
“Life gets in the way, decisions get in the way, but once you visualize yourself there — I could visualize myself walking across that state no matter how long it took — no matter how long it would take to get there,” Batiste said. “My biggest challenge in school was people telling me that psychology wasn’t going to make any money.”
But she persisted in pursuing her dream, knowing that a career in psychology was all she wanted to do.
Batiste shared her greatest life lesson. “I always say, with wisdom, growth is infinite,” she said.
During her journey toward her masters program, she got involved with foster care and adoptive families with Boys Town.
“That’s not just a job, it’s a lifestyle,” Batiste said. “You’re living with these kids.”
That lifestyle was in keeping with her childhood passion to serve the community — especially children — through psychology.
While working for Boys Town, Hurricane Katrina came in, and through that tragedy, Batiste shared how the six foster children in her care experienced a different environment.
“At the schools in Omaha in Nebraska, the kids learned they were worthy of good education, and they saw what good education looked like,” Batiste said. “For the first time, they realized, ‘I’m not dumb, I’m not stupid.’”
Batiste witnessed first-hand how much environmental factors can have such a deep impact on people. She continues to advocate for foster children adoptive families, as she invests in the mental and emotional health of her clients.
“Part of my goal as a mental health physician is to break stigma and normalize getting help,” I want to help my Black community heal from the traumas of poverty, of slavery — that we feel like is the norm. It’s not the norm, and it’s not okay to be complacent in sorrow and sadness.”
Recognizing and knowing how to deal with depression or anxiety are key, Batiste said.
Society and systematic racism exacerbate the situation, Batiste said.
“We have walked around for hundreds of years feeling less than because we were treated as less than, and we still fight that, and over simple things, like our hair,” Batiste said. “In 2021, employers are still telling Black women, ‘it’ll be more professional if you put your hair in a bun.’ But this is my natural, and that’s really sad that in 2021, we’re still dealing with that.”
Batiste said even some of the difficult parts of the year 2020 helped communities come to terms with the issues they face as individuals, within their families and within their communities.
“We were stuck inside, with our families, and there were parents who got to know their kids, and couples who got to know one another,” Batiste said. “Some of us had to sit with ourselves — we couldn’t hide behind work or social life: we had to sit still. And that was hard for the world, because we’ve been hiding.”
Communities have also found blind spots exposed and learned what defines them, she said.
“As a society also, we had to look at ourselves who we were and we learned that approximately 50 percent of the country stands by a racist — that was amazing,” Batiste said. “A lot of lights were shined. It exposed a lot about who we were.”
Looking ahead, Batiste encourages people to focus on self-care and on setting healthy boundaries.
“People treat you the way you allow it — we allow people to treat us this way,” Batiste said. “We have to put ourselves first and start taking care of ourselves better. In the mental health community, we pride ourselves in saying, ‘self-care is not selfish.’”
