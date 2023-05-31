bank

Since its demolition in December, the grounds of the historical First National Bank building on Gray Street have only gained herbage. A 30,000-square-foot Bell County annex facility is expected to take its place.

It has been around six months since a former bank building in north Killeen was demolished to make room for a new county annex in the city, and it is still a few months away from the design being completed, according to county officials.

“We have had at least a couple of workshops at the Commissioners Court since the transfer of the property to the County looking at preliminary site layouts with potential offices that would be located there,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said in an emailed reply to Herald questions about the north Killeen project. “The process is continuing and I would anticipate that we’ll get a preliminary design plan and elevations for the new annex within the next 60-90 days.”

