It has been around six months since a former bank building in north Killeen was demolished to make room for a new county annex in the city, and it is still a few months away from the design being completed, according to county officials.
“We have had at least a couple of workshops at the Commissioners Court since the transfer of the property to the County looking at preliminary site layouts with potential offices that would be located there,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said in an emailed reply to Herald questions about the north Killeen project. “The process is continuing and I would anticipate that we’ll get a preliminary design plan and elevations for the new annex within the next 60-90 days.”
Since First National Bank Texas at 507 N. Gray St. was demolished, the county has been working with an architect on the design of a new county government annex at the bank’s old location, which is now just a flat piece of ground in the heart of downtown Killeen.
The new annex is slated to be a $10 million, 30,000-square-foot facility, and would house county government offices. The current Bell County annex in Killeen is on Priest Drive, and houses justice of the peace offices, vehicle registration and similar offices.
In June 2022, the Killeen City Council approved the removal of the former bank building from the historical overlay district through Ordinance 22-046.
First National built and moved into a new headquarters building at the corner of Trimmier Road and Interstate 14 around the end of 2021.
In July 2022, Bell County Commissioners approved an interlocal agreement with Killeen to build the new annex building.
Blackburn said the design process has been an extensive one.
“This process entails identifying those offices and services that will be located at the new annex and the footprint that will be required for each of the offices,” he said in his email to the Herald. “These factors influence both the layout of the interior of the new facility as well as the site layout for the property.”
Bobby Whitson, the county commissioner for Precinct 2, said the design process is important.
“We want to be sure we get this building designed appropriately to serve our neighbors for decades,” he said. “No construction timeline has been set, but I would expect to begin the bidding process within the next 60 to 90 days.”
Louie Minor, the county commissioner for Precinct 4, also said in a phone interview with the Herald on Wednesday, that the annex will be “an anchor” for north Killeen, where many old business buildings are vacant. City officials have been pouring money into downtown Killeen in recent decades to try to get more companies and foot traffic into that part of the city.
“(We’re) taking the extra time to get it right,” Minor said.
Minor also said that progress is made each day.
“Every day, we’re getting closer,” he said. “We’re getting there. We’re trying to make sure that whatever building we’re putting there, it’s the right fit for downtown Killeen.”
