A point of discussion for months, the City Council will consider discussion of an interlocal agreement to relocate the Bell County Killeen Annex from its current location on Priest Drive to an unspecified location in downtown Killeen.
The hope for several weeks from Mayor Jose Segarra had been that Bell County would agree to move the annex to the current location of the downtown First National Bank once it has been fully evacuated. The bank last fall opened a new, five-story facility at Trimmier Road and Central Texas Expressway.
City Manager Kent Cagle appeared to crush that dream during a comprehensive plan update meeting when he stated that Bell County had signaled that it would cost several million dollars from the city to relocate the annex.
According to a new staff report, however, the city will have the option to join into an interlocal agreement with the county to move the annex to an unspecified location downtown. The report states that the city would be responsible for approximately $300,000 to demolish the location.
The full agreement will be presented to the City Council prior to Tuesday’s meeting.
New Judge
After months of searching, the city has tentatively settled on a new municipal judge. Out of approximately 24 applicants, the City Council narrowed the pool down to six, and has settled on a finalist.
According to the associated staff report, Kris Krishna has 10 years of experience, serving as a border prosecutor, and assistant city attorney for the city of Grand Prairie and the Tarrant County District’s Attorney’s Office.
The annual base salary for the position is $120,000, plus benefits.
Former Municipal Judge Mark Kimball retired from the position last week. Associate Municipal Judge Gregory K. Simmons has assumed the role of presiding judge on an interim basis.
The City Council will continue to discuss Krishna’s appointment and confirmation during Tuesday’s meeting.
Other business
The City Council will also consider approving a $184,750 purchase of LED solar lights for Conder Park Sports Field and extending the enterprise licensing agreement with Azteca Systems, LLC, in an amount not to exceed $205,250 over a three-year period. According to the associated staff report, Azteca Systems, LLC, provides the city with an asset management system.
Additionally, the City Council will consider entering into an advance funding agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation for the WS Young Drive and Little Nolan Road traffic signal. According to the associated staff report, TxDOT will fund 100% of the project, excluding cost overruns.
