The Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 Board of Directors will hear the water district’s planned budget for the next fiscal year during a workshop Wednesday morning.
The meeting takes place at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the conference room at the 38th Street Wastewater Treatment Plant, 201 S. 38th St. in Killeen.
WCID-1’s fiscal year begins May 1 and goes through April 30, 2024.
Bell County WCID-1 is a water wholesaler that provides treated drinking water to Killeen, Fort Hood, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Nolanville and Belton.
It also operates multiple wastewater treatment facilities in the county.
The district contracts all of the water provided to its customers from the Brazos River Authority and draws raw water from Stillhouse Hollow Lake for residents in south Killeen and Belton Lake for all other residents.
Last year, the board approved a $5.58 million wastewater budget and a $9.46 million water treatment budget. Last year’s budget approval included a rate change from 73 to 78 cents per 1,000 gallons for treated water and from 96 cents to $1.06 per 1,000 gallons for wastewater treatment.
Should the water district propose new rates — and the board approve them — they would take effect Oct. 1 when city budgets take effect.
The district’s monthly meeting, which could be the day the board approves the budget, is April 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.