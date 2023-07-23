The New Bethel Christian Worship Center celebrated 20 years in the Killeen community, together with Pastor Virgil Allgood and his wife Michael for their dedication and service.
Because their church has limited seating and New Bethel planned for a crowd, the For Whosoever Will Church on Florence Road opened their doors to accommodate the celebration Sunday afternoon.
There was beautiful music by the Praise and Worship Team from the Central Texas Fellowship of Christian Churches “It’s hard to see the next 20 years,” Allgood said as he thanked those in attendance for coming.
Part of the celebration included a raffle by New Bethel for several prizes which included gift certificates to many area restaurants and event passes.
During the celebration, a photo presentation ran in the background of the many stages the church has gone through during the past 20 years.
Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King and councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez also addressed the congregation.
“The call is hard,” Nash-King said as she talked about Allgood’s call to become a pastor. “So ya’ll need to love on your pastor and his wife as they look forward to the next 20 years.”
Gonzalez’ message was one of community involvement as she encouraged the congregation to widen their reach to others.
“Get involved,” Gonzalez said. “You get tired, you get weary, but you can’t give up. Work together.”
Allgood says his challenge is to meet the needs of this community.
“It is my pleasure to do the will of God,” Allgood said Sunday.
The Allgoods have four children, Natashia, Dennis, Michael and Amani. The couple are raising a grandson, Markel in their home and have many grandchildren they love and lift up everyday.
