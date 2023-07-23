church event 2.JPG

A team from Central Texas Fellowship of Christian Churches leads the congregation in praise and worship at the 20-year celebration of the New Bethel Christian Worship Center Sunday.

 Jana Lynn Kilcrease | Herald

The New Bethel Christian Worship Center celebrated 20 years in the Killeen community, together with Pastor Virgil Allgood and his wife Michael for their dedication and service.

Because their church has limited seating and New Bethel planned for a crowd, the For Whosoever Will Church on Florence Road opened their doors to accommodate the celebration Sunday afternoon.

