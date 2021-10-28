Motorists coming into Copperas Cove from Interstate 14 can expect delays beginning Monday.
The Texas Department of Transportation announced Thursday that the exit to get on westbound Highway 190 around Copperas Cove will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily for approximately two weeks.
The closure of the exit will be in correlation to pavement repairs along U.S. Highway 190 south of Copperas Cove during the same time frame of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., TxDOT spokesman Jacob Smith said via news release.
“This routine maintenance work will repair pavement sections along I-14 from the Business 190 split, east of Copperas Cove, to the intersection of US 190 bypass and FM 116, southwest of the city,” the release said.
Motorists can expect various lane closures throughout the duration of the project, TxDOT said.
Schedules are dependent on weather, field conditions and work progress.
