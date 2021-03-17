The community is invited to an open house of the Robert F. Kattner American Legion Post 582 from 1 to 3 p.m. April 3 at VFW Post 8577, 1506 Veterans Ave., Copperas Cove.
Legion officials will seek conversation with the community to offer input for betterment of the Legion and the community.
Light snacks and non-alcoholic beverages will be served.
