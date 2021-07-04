Fireworks, festivities and fun during the Fourth of July weekend include a fireworks displays in Copperas Cove and Temple as well as free barbecue events at local VFW posts.
Copperas Cove event
Fireworks are planned to be set off Sunday in Copperas Cove, part of an inaugural Fourth of July celebration at the Copperas Cove City Park, hosted by a local church, Cove Life.
Liberty Fireworks and Pyrotechnics of San Antonio will put on the 14- to 15-minute fireworks display, according to the Rev. Jocsan Tinoco, pastor of Cove Life.
Those who plan to attend the fireworks show can set up their lawn chairs or blankets on the softball and baseball fields in the park, 1206 W. Avenue B in Copperas Cove.
The celebration, which is free to the public, will begin at 7 p.m. Sunday and go to around 9:30 p.m. The fireworks display is scheduled to begin at 9:15 p.m.
Killeen VFW
VFW Post 9192 is having a brisket cook-off at the post today at 301 Wolf St. After the cook-off, the VFW will serve hamburgers, hot dogs and other side dishes.
The event, which is free and open to the public, is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. and is scheduled to end at 10 p.m.
Some drink prices will be reduced.
Donations are welcomed.
Cove VFW
VFW Post 8577, 1506 Veterans Ave., Copperas Cove, is hosting its annual Fourth of July barbecue and open house, beginning at 11 a.m. today.
The event is free and open to the public. It will begin with a bell ringing ceremony at 11 a.m.
The post will serve brisket, smoked sausage and grilled chicken along with sides and desserts.
Temple events
In Temple, the city will hold its 23rd H-E-B All American Family Fun Festival & Fireworks Show that was first reworked, and later canceled, last year.
The festival will take place from 4 to 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, at Crossroads Park, 1020 Research Parkway in west Temple.
The festival will include live music, food trucks and a large fireworks show that city officials said will make the event larger than those held in past years. The event will be free and open to the public, with the city hoping the venue change will allow for better parking and accessibility to the venue.
Other Events
First Baptist Church in Belton, 506 N. Main St., will host its 50th annual God & Country Concert followed by the Backyard Party at Schoepf’s concert and fireworks show starting at 6 p.m. today at 702 E. Central Ave.
Closures
Killeen
City offices will be closed in observance of Independence Day July 4 and 5.
Emergency services will operate without interruption.
Garbage collection will run on its normal schedule July 5, but Solid Waste administrative offices will be closed.
Killeen Recycling Center will be closed July 5, but recycling trailers will be available at 3201 S. WS Young Drive. Killeen Transfer Station will be open July 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lions Club Park Family Recreation Center and Senior Center and the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center will be closed July 4 and 5.
Long Branch Pool will be open July 4 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed July 5. The Family Aquatics Center remains closed due to staffing shortages.
Killeen Animal Shelter will be open July 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closed July 5.
All City offices will reopen Tuesday, July 6, for normal hours of operation.
Harker Heights
All city offices will be closed on July 5 in observance of the Independence Day holiday, as well as the city’s library and Recreation Center.
Normal business hours will resume on Tuesday.
No trash collection will be offered on Monday, in observance of the holiday.
Copperas Cove
In observance of Independence Day, all city of Copperas Cove facilities will be closed on July 5, to include the Solid Waste Transfer Station. The week’s collection schedule will be as follows:
July 5 — No trash or recycle, brush and bulk pickup
July 6 — Areas 1 and 2 for trash collection, Area 1 for recycle, brush and bulk pickup
July 7 — Areas 3 and 4 for trash collection, Area 3 for recycle, brush and bulk pickup
July 8 — Areas 5 and 6 for trash collection, Area 5 for recycle, brush and bulk pickup
July 9 — Areas 7 and 8 for trash collection, Area 8 for recycle, brush and bulk pickup
Commercial trash will be collected on the regularly scheduled day, except Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.