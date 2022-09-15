Photos and event updates are now available from Copperas Cove Animal Control via Facebook, the police department announced Thursday.
The launch of an official social media page will allow information sharing and the ability to provide citizens with up-to-date information about activities, according to the news release. Other features include providing users with the ability to comment and ask questions, specifically related to animal control services, especially about animal adoptions. The city and police department said, they feel the interaction between the animal control staff and the public is vital to the growth and success of the local community.
