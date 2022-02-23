Fathers and daughters wanting to bond and have some fun can do so March 5 when the city’s Youth Advisory Council hosts the annual Daddy Daughter Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. that night at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B.
There will be dancing, photos, raffle prizes, games and sweet treats. Semi-formal attire is suggested but not required.
Tickets may be pre-purchased via cash, check or credit/debit card at the city’s Parks and Recreation Office, located in the Civic Center, for $20 per couple, $5 per additional daughter, and $10 per additional dad. Prices at the door will be the same except the price per couple, which will be $25. Purchases at the door will be made by cash only.
