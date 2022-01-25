Outdoor rec 2.jpg

Farel Washington and his dad, Franklin, traveled to Copperas Cove from Killeen to fish for some rainbow trout during the annual Fishing at the Park event at the City Park pond Feb. 27, 2021.

 Herald | File

Local fishers and anglers will have a chance to catch some trout in Copperas Cove in February. The annual Fishing in the Park event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon at the City Park pond, 1206 W. Avenue B.

The event is free for all, but participants should bring their own fishing gear, the city said in a news release.

Bait will be provided, but participants can bring their own.

All Texas Parks and Wildlife regulations apply, including the need for all participants 18 and over to possess a fishing license and a limit of five trout per person.

