The city of Copperas Cove has announced the public is welcome to attend the 2021 Fall-O-Ween Festival from 5 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 30 at the Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B, in Copperas Cove.
The annual event will include an evening full of activities, including safe trick-or-treating, a costume contest, pumpkin decorating, a kid zone, food trucks, a vendor market, a haunted house and much more. The Fall-O-Ween Festival is family oriented and suitable for all ages. Entry into the event is $5 per carload — cash only.
The costume contest will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Fester’s House stage in the park. Participants may pre-register from Friday through Oct. 29 either in-person at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, or online at https://bit.ly/3mc8Tqi.
New this year and in collaboration with the Fall-O-Ween Festival, Copperas Cove Junior High School fine arts students will host a haunted house at the Civic Center from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 28 and 29 as well as from 5 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 30. Admission into the haunted house is $2 per person. All proceeds from the Haunted House will benefit the Copperas Cove Junior High School Fine Arts Department.
Anyone with questions or wishing to reserve a spot as a candy, market or food truck vendor may contact Ashley Wilson, special events coordinator, at awilson@copperascovetx.gov or 254-542-2719 by Oct. 15.
