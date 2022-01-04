The city of Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the 2022 5K Run to the Polar Bear Plunge on Jan. 22. The chip-timed event will begin at 8 a.m. near the City Park Pool, 1206 W. Avenue B, and is part of the Cen-Tex Race Series.
Following the run, there will be a free Polar Bear Plunge into the City Park Pool, along with a belly flop contest and water-treading contest, beginning at 10 a.m.
Participants must be 10 years of age or older for the plunge activities, and may register at: https://apm.activecommunities.com/copperascovepkrec/Activity_Search/3814.
Full details and pre-registration for the 5K may be completed at: https://runsignup.com/polarbearplunge through Jan. 21. Cost is $20 for the race fee, plus a $2.16 signup fee. Event day on-site registration is $25 and will begin at 6:30 a.m.
