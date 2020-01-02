Area residents will have an opportunity to run 5 kilometers and then dip their toes — or whole bodies — into on an outdoor swimming pool this month in Copperas Cove.

The City of Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation Department will hold the 2020 5K Run to the Polar Bear Plunge on Saturday, Jan. 25. The chip-timed event will begin at 8 a.m. near the City Park Pool, located at 1206 W Avenue B. Pre-registration may be completed online at https://runsignup.com/polarbearplunge through Jan. 22, and is $20, plus a $2.50 processing fee. Event day on-site registration is $25 and will begin at 6:30 a.m. Shirts will be guaranteed to all who register for the run by Jan. 21.

