Copperas Cove Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young has been appointed as interim fire chief, according to a news release from the city. Young will succeed Fire Chief Michael Neujahr on an interim basis after Neujahr tendered his resignation a couple weeks ago, effective Friday.
Along with being the department’s interim chief, Young is also the city’s Emergency Management Coordinator. He has worked with the department since Sept. 23, 1989, the city said.
(0) comments
