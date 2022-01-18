Copperas Cove ISD announced on Tuesday that the district’s athletic director and Copperas Cove High football coach, Jason Hammett, resigned from his position to seek new opportunities.
“We appreciate Coach Hammett for what he has done for our students, our athletic program, and the district,” said CCISD Superintendent Joe Burns. “We wish him much success in his new endeavors.”
Hammett concurrently served as the head coach for the school’s football team. In his two seasons, the Bulldawgs were 2-18 overall and 1-13 in District 12-6A. His record at Copperas Cove includes two coronavirus-related forfeitures in 2020.
By law, CCISD must post the position for a minimum of 10 days and will conduct interviews upon receiving a qualified pool of applicants, according to the district.
