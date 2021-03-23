Area residents who have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine since March 20 can get a free oil change from an auto repair shop in Copperas Cove for as long as the promotion lasts.
Amit Patel, owner of Kwik Kar Lube & Tune, 1214 E. Business Highway 190, Copperas Cove, said he hopes to do the promotion for at least a month, but it depends on budgeting and supply.
“It all depends on what our budget will allow,” Patel said, adding that the duration of the promotion may be shortened if there is a large response from the community.
Oil changes can range from $45 to $100 at Kwik Kar, depending on the type of oil used, Patel said.
The promotion is intended to encourage people to get the vaccine as well as a way to give back to the community.
“We try to do this for the community to help them out,” Patel said. “We can’t do this forever, because otherwise, we would be out of business.
“But we try to help the community with our business, and we don’t want to take money from the community all the time; we want to give back to the community.”
In order to qualify for the free oil change, customers must have received only the first dose of the vaccine since March 20, and they must show proof of vaccination.
It is not unusual for Patel to offer his customers free services as a way to give back to the community.
On Christmas Day 2020, Patel said the shop conducted nearly $9,000 worth of free services, ranging from oil changes, to transmission services, to wiper blade replacements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.