After nearly a year on Avenue D in Copperas Cove, Bandit’s BBQ & Catering is closing Tuesday.
Owner Ralph Zarker posted on his company’s Facebook page on Tuesday that it would be the final day for the barbecue restaurant to be open. He also alerted his customers that he would not be at Rabbit Fest this weekend.
Zarker had operated Bandit’s BBQ & Catering out of a food trailer in the HomeBase parking lot for a few years before moving to the red building at 314 E. Avenue D last year, he explained Tuesday morning.
In his Facebook post Tuesday morning, Zarker said it is time to move on after putting some personal things on hold.
Many people expressed their sadness with seeing the restaurant close in the comments of the post, with multiple people saying they wish they’d have had the chance to try it and others saying they thought it was the best barbecue they’d had.
The post had more than 40 comments and more than 100 reactions as of Tuesday afternoon.
