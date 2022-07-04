COPPERAS COVE — The second annual 4th of July Celebration hosted by Cove Life United Pentecostal Church was an overwhelming success, according to organizers and families who spent the afternoon in Copperas Cove City Park.
“We just moved here from Colorado three days ago, so this is our first family outing since we have been here,” said Lindsey Smith, who attended the Independence Day event with her husband, who was recently assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood. The couple and their three kids donned red, white and blue and braved the hot weather to come to the park for the holiday.
“We learned a lot from our inaugural event last year,” organizer Casey Wiggins said. Wiggins is on the ministry staff at Cove Life Church and was proud of his team for their cooperation and dedication to make this event better than last year.
“This year we have carnival rides, wrist bands, axe throwing and a car show,” Wiggins said.
With 19 food vendors and 12 retail vendors, the variety of food and merchandise available doubled this year. Organizers set up a dozen colorful inflatables — something for kids of every age.
“The car show was a big deal,” Wiggins said. “Cash prizes and trophies will go to the winners for first, second and third place.” There were 15 show entries and owners were glad to show off their hard work and detailing.
Several musicians took the stage in the center of all the activity to bring some tunes to entertain the crowd. The music ministry at Cove Life Church is under the direction of Taunty Motu. His dad Lelei Tuitasi and mom Seloa Tuitasi are very dedicated to students and children as leaders of the youth ministry.
“I couldn’t have done this without them,” Wiggins said. “We just got together with our ideas and the team made it happen.”
At 6 p.m. singer Eddie James took the stage to wow the crowd with gospel tunes. His passionate style has led him to work with notable Christian names such as Bishop T.D. Jakes, Lou Engle and Bill Johnson.
“We are so glad to be able to partner with Eddie James to bring the message through music,” Wiggins said.
With over 7,000 in attendance at last year’s event, Wiggins was expecting closer to 10,000 this year. By 3 p.m. Monday the parking lots were filling up and the crowd was growing with temperatures nearing 100 degrees.
The main event — the fireworks — starts at nightfall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.