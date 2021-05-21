In what has been described as “Christmas come early,” the Boys and Girls Club of Copperas Cove will open the doors to its first permanent facility on June 2.
The Copperas Cove club has been around for 27 years, said Daniel Hall, vice president of resource development for the Boys and Girls Club of Central Texas.
“This means the world to us,” said Khrystal Westeen, unit director of the club. “... We’re no longer worrying about where we’re going to go; we have a permanent home, this is our home.”
Westeen, who has been with the club for 10 years, said it has been in four separate temporary locations since she has been there.
Most recently, it has utilized facilities at Fairview Community Church on Veterans Avenue.
The permanent facility is located in two buildings at 216 Laura St., just off of Robertson Avenue. An anonymous donor transferred ownership of the identical 5,100 square-foot buildings to the club recently.
In 2019, the club had designated land at adjacent 206 Laura St. as the future location of the club.
The facilities had been operating as Texas Charity Bingo Hall and a licensed day care, Hall said.
The building that was a day care is essentially move-in ready, but minor renovations will have to be made to the building that was for bingo, Hall said. It should be ready by the end of the summer.
Each building has a capacity of around 75, so when both are operational, the club will be able to serve around 150 kids per day.
Since the coronavirus pandemic, the club has averaged around 60 per day, and before the pandemic, it averaged around 100 per day.
Summer enrollment at the new site is currently open for youth ages 6 (entering into first grade) through 12 (entering into sixth grade). To register, visit BGCTX.org and click Join at the top of the page. For more information about registration or participation in summer programs, please contact Westeen at kwesteen@bgctx.org.
“We benefit the community by helping give the kids a safe place to go to,” Westeen said. “This way, they’re not on the streets; we’re keeping them out of the juvenile centers. So we’re able to create a positive location for them to go and help them with programs and (to) grow as individuals.”
For those wishing to donate to the club, there are various ways to do so.
Monthly gifts can be given by texting BGCCC to 26989, or donations can be made online at https://www.bgctx.org/Copperascove1/Home.
The club will host its inaugural golf tournament on June 11 to support the purchase of equipment, program supplies, and furnishings for the transition to the new clubhouse this summer. Golf teams and sponsorship opportunities are still available at www.bgcccgolf.com.
Finally, there will be an online charitable auction in partnership with Killeen Auction House (www.killeenbid.com) from June 17 through June 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.