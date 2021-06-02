COPPERAS COVE — Copperas Cove Boys and Girls Club staff opened up the doors to its first permanent facility on Wednesday.
“This has been 27 years in the making,” Tiana Quick, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Central Texas, said of the facility at 206 Laura St.
Quick explained that the beginnings of the Cove club were difficult, with having to move into several temporary locations while relying on donations from the community.
“The Boys and Girls Club is truly a nonprofit,” Quick said. “We live off of donors and grants and other things.”
Approximately three years ago, the Boys and Girls Club began raising funds for the purchase of land and to build a permanent facility.
About two years ago, an anonymous donor gifted the land adjacent to 206 Laura St. that the club pegged as the future location of the Cove facility.
Earlier this year, that same donor gifted the club with transfer of ownership of two buildings at 206 Laura St. The buildings used to operate as a child care facility and Texas Charity Bingo.
Renovations will need to be made to the building that was a bingo hall. Quick said the club hopes to have renovations complete by the end of the summer.
The club is taking new member applications, although it is likely many will end up on a waiting list until the second building is open.
Each building has a capacity to serve 75 children. As of Wednesday morning, there were 69 already enrolled.
To fill out an application to get on the waiting list, go to www.bgctx.org or fill one out in person at the club. Membership costs $10 per week per child.
Youth ages 6 (entering into first grade) through 12 (entering into sixth grade) can be registered as members.
When fully operational, the club will be able to serve 150 children, which is an increase of about 50 from its last temporary location in Cove.
The club also plans to build a gymnasium, a teen center and a playground on the land adjacent to the buildings.
Khrystal Westeen, the director of the Copperas Cove branch, explained why a permanent facility will help the club.
“It’s very important, because we move around a lot, so a lot of people don’t know where we’re at — where we’re located,” Westeen said. “So with us having a permanent place, this is where we’re at; they can come here, they know the Boys and Girls Club is right here.”
Westeen added that she can’t wait to get the big sign up so residents know exactly where the club is.
To help with renovations and to help realize the vision of the club when it is finalized, the club will have several fundraising opportunities, including a golf tournament at the Hills of Cove Golf Course, 1408 Golf Course Road, in Copperas Cove on June 11.
The cost is $100 per individual, $400 for a foursome or $475 for a foursome and hole sponsorship.
Play begins at 9 a.m.
Go to www.bgcccgolf.com for more information on sponsorship opportunities and player registration.
