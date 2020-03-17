The Texas Department of Transportation announced it would begin repairs on U.S. Highway 190 south of Copperas Cove. The repairs will cause the road to be closed Sundays through Fridays until complete.
Work will begin April 5, weather permitting, TxDOT said in a release.
The affected area will be from the Business Highway 190 split on the eastern part of Copperas Cove to the intersection of Interstate 14 and Farm-to-Market 3046 on the western part of Cove, the release said.
During repair times, traffic will be rerouted through Copperas Cove via Business Highway 190.
Repair times will be 10 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday and 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday. No work is scheduled for Saturdays, the release said.
