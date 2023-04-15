COPPERAS COVE — Ten children vendors set up shop in Copperas Cove with hopes of spreading the word of their wares as well as earning a spot at Rabbit Fest in May.
The Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce and the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation again teamed up for the second annual Oscar’s Market.
Not all young vendors were products of Copperas Cove.
In fact, one such vendor was Duane Shaw, a 10-year-old student at Haynes Elementary in Killeen. Shaw called himself “the face” of Lemon Squeezos, a business started by his father that involves making and bottling of their brand of lemonade, complete with their own labels.
As Oscar’s Market is a vendor market to showcase young entrepreneurs, Shaw did most of the talking and handled transactions like a seasoned business owner.
Throughout the course of working with his father, whom he called his “business partner,” Shaw said he has learned some vital things about inventory.
“He helps me with a lot of stuff like ordering the bottles or ordering the labels,” Shaw said Saturday.
Shaw admitted that inventory management of supplies like bottles is critical for his company.
“Without supplies, all we’ll have is cups (and) lemonade,” he said.
As far as Oscar’s Market is concerned, the young entrepreneur said he was a little taken aback that there was a vendor market specifically for business owners around his age.
“It’s kind of weird because I’ve never heard of something only made for children and their businesses,” he said. “But it also helps with building a business because if I do build a business, I make mistakes and then I can learn from those mistakes.”
There was incentive for doing well on Saturday, too. All businesses were being judged by three members of the community on their brand, feasibility of their business, pitch, stand aesthetics, etc.
The top prize was $300 and a spot at Rabbit Fest in May. Second place received $200 and a spot at Rabbit Fest. Third place received $100 and a plaque.
As of print time, the chamber or EDC had not said who won the top spots.
In the weeks leading up to the market, the Copperas Cove EDC holds classes for young entrepreneurs and teaches them about branding, marketing, creating a sales pitch, creating a business plan and applying for the proper certifications required of all business owners, according to Diane Drussell, assistant EDC director.
The young vendor event is named after chamber board member Michelle Rocha-O’Sullivan’s father, and it also stands for Operation Student and Community Advocate Readiness.
Rocha-O’Sullivan said her parents were small business owners and they pushed her and her siblings to take risks and pushed them to be better.
Speaking about the kids who aspire to be business owners, she said she wanted something for them also.
“I’ve never heard of anything like that (children’s vendors market) in the area,” she said. “And you have so many kids that are inspired by their own parents, who are small business owners, and they wanted to be part of the business as well.”
Drussell and Rocha-O’Sullivan said they expect the event to get bigger and bigger.
Some of the business owners at Oscar’s Market will also set up during the EDC’s new quarterly pop-up markets that begin on May 13.
Youth businesses at Saturday’s Oscar’s Market were:
