COPPERAS COVE — The Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce honored nearly 20 individuals and businesses Friday night as part of the organization’s annual banquet at the Copperas Cove Civic Center.
The chamber named the Copperas Cove Independent School District as its Large Business of the Year, citing the school district’s demonstrated excellence in providing quality products and services, employee benefits and professional development.
Soggy Doggies was named the Small Business of the Year. The award goes to a business with less than 25 employees that demonstrated excellence in business practices, customer service and community involvement.
Star Group - Veterans Helping Veterans was named Non-Profit Organization of the Year for demonstrating exceptional leadership, sound management practices and outstanding service to the Copperas Cove community.
Other honorees included:
Ambassador of the Year: Trae Cunningham
Junior Ambassador of the Year: Cameron Petet
Outstanding New Members: Heart of Texas Hospice and Hank’s Tire Pro & Mufflers
Outstanding Community Partner: Chick-fil-A and Shwana Heinze/Cactus Lilly Boutique
Tourism Partner of the Year: Copperas Cove Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association
Colleague of the Year: Sharon Tabor/Home Place Floors & Refresh Salon and Spa
