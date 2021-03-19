After living in Copperas Cove since 1999 and being actively involved in the community for the past two years as the president and CEO of the Chamber and Visitors Bureau, Alicia Menard announced Tuesday that it is time to make a permanent move out west.
Since not long after Menard became president and CEO of the Copperas Cove Chamber, her husband has been living in the western part of Texas and working for a Midland-based company called Southern Connections.
“It just got to a point where we had to make that big decision to actually permanently make the move out here,” Menard said Friday.
Menard was hired as president in January 2019, and her first day was Feb. 8, 2019.
She submitted her formal letter of resignation to the board of directors on March 4, and the board approved it on March 9.
Menard’s last day will be April 14.
In an email Tuesday to city leaders, Chamber members and strategic partners, Menard said she leaves with a heavy heart.
“... Working for the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau, its members, volunteers, the citizens and Community Leaders of Copperas Cove has been a wonderful experience that has afforded me many valuable opportunities for growth and development, and I am very grateful to have been part of this organization,” the email read. “Thank you for the guidance and support you provided during my tenure, I feel blessed to be taking so many wonderful memories with me and appreciate the lifetime friendships that were made.”
Menard said that during her tenure, one of the highlights was re-securing the Visitors Bureau.
“We had lost the Visitors Bureau for some time,” Menard said. “That was one of my first goals in coming on as director was to do what was needed to retain that and get that status back.”
On Aug. 13, 2019, the Copperas Cove City Council voted unanimously to declare the Chamber as the official Convention and Visitors Bureau for Copperas Cove.
“At that point, we completely re-branded,” Menard said, adding that the logo changed, as did the mission statement and purpose.
The Chamber is now officially called the Copperas Cove Chamber & Visitors Bureau.
The biggest challenge during Menard’s tenure was the coronavirus pandemic.
“With our industry being socially-based on the Chamber side, and of course with the Visitors Bureau side and tourism, nobody’s going anywhere,” Menard said. “So, we took a hit on both sides of what we do in our office.”
The Chamber adapted to the pandemic by holding virtual events with its members, to which the members responded fairly well, Menard said.
It was not without its challenges, however, as membership numbers took a hit.
Right before the pandemic, Menard said the Chamber had 280 active members. Currently, there are 269, she said, but things are looking up.
The board of directors now turns to looking to fill the soon-to-be vacant position. Currently, there is one additional staff member besides Menard.
