The Copperas Cove Parks & Recreation announced Santa’s Mailbox will be open at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B, from Monday through Dec. 13 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Anyone with little ones who would like to write a letter to Santa, they can drop it in the mailbox with a return address and they will get one back in return.
