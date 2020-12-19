COPPERAS COVE — Phase two of Bethesda Fellowship Ministries’ annual holiday food giveaway was deemed a success Saturday as cars and trucks lined up outside the Copperas Cove church throughout the afternoon for a complimentary frozen turkey and other assorted food items.
Last month, the church handed out 300 Thanksgiving meals, and volunteers were on hand Saturday at three locations — also including the Copperas Cove Housing Authority, and Sunset Lane at Casa Drive — to distribute another 300 food packages as part of an annual community service activity that began back in 2007.
Bishop R. Ray Gatewood was all smiles Saturday as he and a small team of busy church members did their part to spread some holiday cheer through the community.
“Initially, we started with just 25 households,” Bishop Gatewood said. “We wanted to do something for people who during the holidays just don’t have enough. We just wanted to help.
“From there, we made connections with some civic organizations, and specifically the Omega Psi Phi fraternity,” Gatewood said. “They took this on as a project for their chapter, and they became huge contributors. We partnered with them, and from there it has spread out.
“This year, because of the pandemic, we’ve had to scale down the number of people who are helping. In the past, we’ve had up to 50, 60, 70 volunteers. In the past, we would convoy 20 vehicles, escorted by the police department, to knock on doors and pass the baskets out. This year, they have to come to us. They can stay in their car, and we put everything in the backseat or the trunk.”
One of those who arrived for the giveaway was Sunny Hutch, a member of the church who lives in Killeen. Hutch said she considers the holiday program to be a tremendous blessing.
“I think it’s amazing, especially now with so many people in need due to this COVID pandemic,” she said. “So many people are distraught and depressed because of what’s going on. This is a ministry, and we’re trying to let people know that they’re not forgotten.
“This is with love from God. Letting them know that God will provide — no matter what is going on, he has them in their hearts.”
