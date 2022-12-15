Area residents and community members are invited to partake in a Christmas meal Wednesday, as a church in Copperas Cove is hosting a holiday dinner from 5 to 7 p.m.
The dinner is part of the church’s soup kitchen, which started under the city’s soup kitchen that is now defunct.
On the menu for the Christmas dinner is prime rib, ham and all the traditional holiday meal side dishes, the church’s pastor, Mike Harrigan, explained Wednesday. The meal is free and open to anyone at Fairview Community Church, 1202 Veterans Avenue in Copperas Cove.
Harrigan said the soup kitchen ministry is one of the prime functions of the church as a whole.
“That’s one of the main functions of the church; to serve the community, serve the poor, feed the hungry, clothe the naked,” he said.
Recently, around Thanksgiving, the church expanded its soup kitchen to three days a week as opposed to one day a week. Now, the soup kitchen is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Harrigan said he has been trying to expand the hours of his church’s soup kitchen since the city’s closed.
“We wanted to help people, especially now in these times, people are really struggling,” Harrigan said. “We have an abundance of food through the Baptist Benevolence (Ministry), through the My Brother’s House (Food Pantry) and so many are helping.”
In order to serve man people, however, the soup kitchen is in need of volunteers, according to Terri Deans, one of the lead volunteers at the soup kitchen.
“People say, ‘Well, I don’t know how to cook,’” Deans said Wednesday. “Well, that’s OK. We can put you in the dining room, cleaning tables, sweeping, mopping, picking up trash, greeting people. There’s always a job for everybody who wants to come in and volunteer.”
