COPPERAS COVE — Northpointe Church of Copperas Cove is giving out more than 1,200 boxes of food and 1,300 gallons of milk today, thanks to a program from the United States Department of Agriculture.
The free food distribution is located at Northpointe Park, 1899 N. Farm-to-Market 116, Copperas Cove.
It is open to all residents of the surrounding communities, and the church will be there until all food has been distributed.
The boxes of food, which were packed with things such as chicken nuggets, hot dogs, shredded cheese and fruit, were part of the USDA’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program.
Brent Sanders, pastor of the church, said that when he found out he could get a load of the boxes, he picked the first day available.
“We’re always wanting to do outreach, always be compassionate,” Sanders said Wednesday. “That’s what God said. God said, ‘I’m full of compassion,’ and Jesus said, ‘And I’m moved by compassion.’”
One woman who came through the line was Killeen resident Kaitlyn Franco, whose friend goes to the church.
“To me, it means a lot, because I’m getting out of the military in a few weeks, and I won’t have a job,” she said. “So it’s just going to be my husband working, I mean, anything helps.”
