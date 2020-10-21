North Pointe Church in Copperas Cove will give out more than 1,200 boxes of food at a free food distribution today at Northpointe Park.
Each box at the Farm to Family food distribution will include meat, produce, fruit, dry goods and one gallon of milk.
The distribution begins at noon at the park, 1899 N. Farm-to-Market 116, Copperas Cove.
Distribution will be a drive-thru format, and no verification is needed, according to a news release from Brent Sanders, pastor of North Pointe Church.
The church is also in need of volunteers for the event. Volunteers can begin helping at 10 a.m. Help will continue through 6 p.m., or until food is given out and the parking lot is clean.
Anyone wishing to volunteer can call or text Sanders at 254-394-2558.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.