Fireworks are planned to be set off Sunday in Copperas Cove, part of an inaugural Fourth of July celebration at the Copperas Cove City Park, hosted by a local church, Cove Life.
Liberty Fireworks and Pyrotechnics of San Antonio will put on the 14 to 15-minute fireworks display, according to the Rev. Jocsan Tinoco, pastor of Cove Life.
Those who plan to attend the fireworks show can set up their lawn chairs or blankets on the softball and baseball fields in the park, 1206 W. Ave. B. in Copperas Cove.
The celebration, which is free and open to the public, will begin at 7 p.m. Sunday and go to around 9:30 p.m. The fireworks display is scheduled to begin at 9:15 p.m.
Tinoco said around 10 food vendors have committed to be present in the park, although the church is hoping for a few more food trucks.
“After the kind of year we all had last year — the pandemic and everybody quarantining and being isolated, the city shutting down and everything like that — we just felt like we wanted to do something for our community and just to give back to our community,” Tinoco said in a phone interview Tuesday.
Tinoco added that he felt Fourth of July was the perfect opportunity to host a community event.
“We celebrate our freedom and also celebrate the fact that we’re able to be out and about and be together,” he said.
Cove officials said the permits for the event were good to go.
The Copperas Cove City Council did not need to approve anything for the event.
City spokesman Kevin Keller said Tuesday that a few years ago, the city had developed a license agreement for entities that want to hold events that require city services, such as trash cans, police services or use of city facilities.
Keller said the agreement stipulates that the organization — in this case, the church — will reimburse the city for the cost of those services.
